President Sargsyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on Meleke Taus

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the Yazidi community of Armenia on the occasion of Meleke Taus – the Yazidi New Year, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The President issued a message, saying:

“Dear representatives of the Yezidi community of Armenia,



I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Meleke Taus – New Year Holiday.



The history of friendship of the Armenian and Yezidi people is centuries old. Living side by side, we have accumulated rich experience of cooperation, brotherhood and struggling should to shoulder. The present generations are obligated to pass that treasure with care to next generations.



Our pain and our joy are common, and today we join in your celebration with great eagerness. Let this New Year bring the Yezidi people of Armenia peace, happiness, and prosperity.



I wish you new achievements and all the best.



Happy Meleke Taus!”