Azerbaijani forces fire sniper rifles at Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh told Armenpress the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 55 times across the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued an announcement which says: “On April 18 and overnight April 19 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 55 times by firing over 760 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

In the northern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani forces fired also anti-tank grenade launcher (2 grenades).

Last night the Azerbaijani side actively applied various caliber sniper rifles at various directions of the line of contact.

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh control the situation in the frontline and continue confidently conducting the military service”.