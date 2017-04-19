Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Snow reported along Aragats region highways


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls as of 09:30 along the highways and roads on the Aragats region, while sleet is observed in the Tigranashen Pass and Spitak’s roads.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS all highways and roads of republican and interstate significance are open for traffic.

 

 



