War scenario in NK conflict isn’t beneficial for Iran, says expert

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The war scenario of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict isn’t gainful for Iran, Gohar Iskandaryan, expert on Iran, told ARMENPRESS.

Speaking on Iranian defense minister Hossein Dehghan’s recent statement that Armenia and Azerbaijan must not allow the interference of third powers in the Karabakh settlement issue, Iskandaryan mentioned this is one of the statements that are made all the time.

“I think the term “third powers” can be attributed to all countries except the Minsk Group, because as we know it is the Group that deals with these issues. The observation is mostly about the fact that nor Turkey has anything to do here, neither even the US can take any special actions. This process is tasked to the Minsk Group, and the Group’s activity is once again highlighted by this”, she said.

During the meeting of the Iranian and Azerbaijani defense ministers, the willingness of enhancing defense cooperation was emphasized.

The expert on Iran stressed it is the actions that matter, not the statements.

“Let me say that a similar statement was made also during the meeting with the Armenian defense minister, and it is very natural. We know, there are disagreements and issues between Iran and Azerbaijan, and it will be interesting to follow how they cooperate in various platforms by overcoming them all, namely in the defense sector. Anyhow, regional security is extremely important and necessary for Iran. Iran accepts very painfully any issue which comes up on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, because it is a threat for the security of its region and its borders. Iran is also interested in everything to be solved through negotiations, peaceful mediator missions”, she said.

Asked to comment on the Iran-EEU talks on the free trade agreement, she emphasized that the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union cooperation is definitely beneficial for Armenia.

“Iran is greatly interested in this cooperation, eventually it is about such a huge market, but from the latest statements we saw that there issues in the EEU regarding this matter, meaning they don’t want too much to actively cooperate with Iran. There are problems which must be solved. I hope they are mainly related to the legal field, and not to issues between the countries. In terms of Armenia, it will be able to act as a mediator. For numerous times we said that it will be possible to bring some products here and then take it to the EEU market. This is a very interesting thing, but at this moment I don’t notice any particularly positive trends”, she said.