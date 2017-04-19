Police search for missing Russian soldier from Gyumri’s 102nd military base

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Mush Police Department received a report that Russian citizen Dmitry Loshmanov, 35, exited the military base on April 16 at 09:30 for shopping and didn’t return.

The soldier is 170cm tall, averagely built. He was wearing grey sports clothing, sneakers and a black jacket at the time when he went missing.

RIA Novosti reported Loshmanov is a serviceman of the 102nd Russian military base of Gyumri.

Police are requesting to call 102, (0312) 5-85-54, 3-18-61, 093-32-39-80 in case of having any information regarding the whereabouts of the soldier.