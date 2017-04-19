Armenia’s Ambassador meets with President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Hamlet Gasparyan on April 18 had a meeting with President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) Mihai Daraban, press service of the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

At the meeting they discussed the current situation of the Armenian-Romanian economic relations, as well as the development prospects of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Gasparyan presented to the Romanian side the features of business environment and investment opportunities of Armenia.

Mr. Mihai Daraban said the Chamber fully assists the Romanian companies that are interested in the Armenian market, it presents attractive proposals and projects in which Romanian companies can become subcontractors.

As a first stage of boosting the economic ties, Mr. Mihai Daraban proposed to discuss the possibility to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Romania and Armenia.

The sides also discussed issues related to organizing seminars aimed at promoting the bilateral economic partnership.

The meeting was also attended by Virgil Goagă, Director of External Relations Department at CCIR and Radu Auneanu, CEO of Madora Chemicals SRL.