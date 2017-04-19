Armenia-China parliamentary friendship group members meet with Chinese Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, Head of Armenia-China parliamentary friendship group Hermine Naghdalyan and the group members on April 18 were hosted by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Mr. Tian Erlong warmly welcomed and addressed his best wishes to all members of Armenia-China parliamentary friendship group, expressing hope that the existing friendly relations and mutual partnership between the two countries will be expanded and strengthened.

The Chinese Ambassador said all members of the group are China’s friends regardless of whether they will be included in the next parliament or Armenia-China friendship group.

In her turn Hermine Naghdalyan said the cooperation between Armenia-China friendship group and the Chinese Embassy in Armenia, as well as the mutual relations of both countries have been productively developed. In particular, there are already serious achievements and cooperation prospects in the fields of culture, education, economy and defense.

Both sides expressed hope that the cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and China will record a stable progress under the next convocation parliament as well.





