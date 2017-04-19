France must assist int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide, says presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. If elected President of France, leader of the National Front party Marine Le Pen will continue to commemorate the memory of the victims of the 20th century’s first genocide – the Armenian Genocide, Le Pen told Nouvelles d’Armenie.

“Moreover, the arrival of numerous Armenians to France in 1915 was an important event in our country’s history, because they also had a great contribution in the reconstruction of our country after World War I and assimilated perfectly”, Le Pen said.

However, she thinks the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day shouldn’t be included in the official calendar of France, since such days must relate only to the French collective memory. At the same time, Le Pen highlights maintaining the memory of the tragedy survived by Armenians.

“It is also important that the 1915 Genocide gets recognized by all countries of the world, and Turkey must eventually start to seriously revising this horrible chapter of its history. France must definitely assist in this struggle for recognition, both due to its status of the homeland of human rights, and for the great numbers of Armenians who found refuge here and got successfully integrated”, Marine Le Pen said.

She also greatly highlighted the role of France’s Armenian community, despite the fact that “she doesn’t like the term community”.

“I welcome all the French who assimilate so well and have their contribution in most various sectors, for instance culture, science and even politics. For me they are excellent examples for what I’ve numerously spoken about – One either inherits French nationality or deserves it”, she said.

Marine Le Pen is firmly against Turkey’s membership to the EU. She reminded MEPs from the National Front have always voted against the opening of new chapters in the Turkey-EU talks. Le Pen mentioned she is the only candidate in the French presidential election who has a clear and unchanging stance in this issue.