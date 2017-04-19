Iranian businessmen suggest establishing tomato paste production in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Agriculture minister of Armenia Ignati Arakelyan held a meeting on April 18 with executives of several major Iranian greenhouse construction and tomato paste production companies.

The Iranian businessmen briefly introduced their operations and mentioned they are greatly interested in cooperating with Armenia in various directions in the agricultural field.

Namely, the Iranian entrepreneurs expressed willingness to establish a tomato reprocessing plant in Armenia with the purpose of exporting the products to EEU countries. They added they expect the assistance of the agriculture ministry over this issue.

They also mentioned they plan to sign contracts with Armenian farmers for organizing the production of tomato.

Minister Arakelyan expressed willingness to assist the Iranian side in organizing the tomato reprocessing and production of tomato paste in Armenia.

In order to have more comprehensive information regarding the seeds of local varieties, the minister suggested the guests to closely cooperate with the “Scientific center of Vegetable and Industrial Crops” SNCO and with other scientific centers operating under the ministry.

Iganti Arakelyan suggested presenting a business project in order to make the partnership practical with the businessmen.

The meeting also focused on the possibilities of greenhouse production in Armenia and organizing the production of agricultural and other goods by joint efforts.