Yerevan Police declare manhunt for 17 year old murder suspect

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee’s Yerevan department has identified the murderer of a 35 year old man in Jrvezh. Law enforcement agencies have also uncovered the motive behind the April 11 killing.

The Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS officers had discovered the body of the 35 year old with stabbing wounds.

A criminal case was launched on the same day.

Law enforcement agencies discovered that a 42 year old woman had been renting the apartment where the body was found. The woman was identified.

The 42 year old woman was detained as a suspect, but police were unable to find any evidence suggesting she had murdered the man. Instead, detectives gathered sufficient evidence to involve the woman’s 17 year old son as a suspect.

The minor is currently wanted by Police.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.