French presidential candidate Fillon’s security doubled amid fears of IS attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. French presidential candidate Francois Fillon’s security has been doubled amid fears of an Islamic State attack, his spokesman said.

He said the security has been heightened by both police and private agencies.

French special services said the current threat level for Fillon is greater than for any other candidate.

On April 18 two French citizens were arrested is Marseille who were plotting “an attack on Francois Fillon” ahead of the first stage of the election. The arrested are 24 and 30 year old extremists.

The Paris Prosecutor said an IS flag and jihad propaganda materials were found in one of the suspect’s home.