Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

18 year old Yerevan man wanted by cops for murder


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department declared a manhunt for 18 year olf Arthur Gevorgyan, a local of Yerevan, from Mazmanyan Street.

Police say the man stabbed and killed a 35 year old on April 11 in Jrvezh.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Arthur Gevorgyan is requested to contact police at 102.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration