Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Galust Sahakyan on April 19 held a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia Dušan Spasojević, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Galust Sahakyan congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him a productive work.

Talking about the Armenian-Serbian relations, the Parliament Speaker said they are based on friendship and mutual support. In this context he attached importance to the role of parliamentary friendship groups on the development of bilateral ties, strengthening the contacts between the two peoples.

In his turn the Serbian Ambassador thanked for the reception, as well as presented the recent political changes in his country and conveyed the greetings of Serbia’s Parliament Speaker to Galust Sahakyan.

The Ambassador attached importance to boosting the cooperation in various spheres and strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

Dušan Spasojević presented the upcoming programs, talked about the prospects on visa regime liberalization between the two countries and opening embassies in Serbia and Armenia.

Speaker Sahakyan expressed his support to the Ambassador’s initiatives and wished success in his further activities.