Man hospitalized for snakebite in Yerevan


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry’s hot line received the first snakebite call on April 19.

The incident happened in Yerevan. The victim is a resident of Ararat province. He was hospitalized, where he was treated with anti-venom. He is in a stable condition, the healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry notified that all medical centers of the country are equipped with anti-venom medications.

In 2016, the first snakebite call was received on April 13.

 



