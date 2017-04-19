Syunik Free Economic Zone to have major macroeconomic and microeconomic significance

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The main goal of establishing Free Economic Zone in Syunik province is to increase Armenia’s investment volume and export potential, Sargis Aghabekyan – ‘Syunik Free Economic Zone’ LLC Board Chairman, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told reporters on April 19, reports Armenpress.

He said the FEZ will enable the EAEU-Iran trade turnover volumes to increase.

“Currently due to a lack of communications between Russia and the Customs Union, there are many trade turnover-related problems. One of the major tasks of the FEZ will be to attract production capacities from Iran, the Customs Union, to create jobs, to boost infrastructures development in Syunik and to pay great attention on equal development of bordering zones”, Aghabekyan said, adding that the Government has created such conditions that any activity can be carried out in the Syunik FEZ. “We welcome the Government’s such approach that a concrete mechanism was created with a concrete practical step for solving the abovementioned problems”, he said.

“In terms of microeconomic calculations, prices of certain products will decrease by 25-27% due to the FEZ. We will form mechanisms not only for Armenia, but also we will be a window between the Customs Union and the South. The current program includes the mutual relations of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the economic entity and the state. I don’t know a case in Armenia’s history that the business community, the state and an individual economic entity try to jointly implement a project in 50 years that can have major macroeconomic and microeconomic significance both for Syunik province, the increase of trade turnover volume with Iran, as well as for improvement of social condition of our public”, he said.