Lavrov doesn’t oppose restoring cargo transit to Armenia and Georgia through Abkhazia route

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side has no problem for restoring cargo transit to Armenia and Georgia through the territory of Abkhazia, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference after talks with Abkhazia’s President Raul Khajimba.

According to Sputnik Abkhazia, Lavrov said there are even legal grounds for it, which are the “2011 agreements between Russia and the WTO”.

“We know that our Armenian colleagues are interested in restoring the transit. Today, the President of Abkhazia also said that he isn’t against it. This is why this doesn’t depend on us anymore, rather on the other countries, where the transit is being carried out”, he said.

According to President Raul Khajimba, the route’s opening will also positively impact the country’s economy.

“This will allow having additional resources, I have no doubt the process can be solved”, he said.

Expert on Georgia Alik Eroyants commented on the statements saying there are numerous obstacles, the overcoming of which isn’t an easy task.

“It seems that none of the mentioned interested 4 sides is against realizing the cargo transportation process from Russia to Abkhazia, then also through Georgia to Armenia and in the opposite direction, however, at the same time, on the background of the tense Russian-Georgian relations, regarding the Abkhazian and South Ossetia issues, overcoming the obstacles isn’t yet an easy task”, Eroyants said on Facebook.