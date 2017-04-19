Yerevan-Tel Aviv direct flights to launch from May 17
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. As result of lengthy negotiations between the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia (GDCA) and relevant authorities of Israel, Armenia Airlines was authorized to operate the Yerevan-Tel Aviv direct flight, the GDCA told ARMENPRESS.
The direct flights will be launched from May 17 and will be operated twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays.
The flights will have positive impact on development of tourism and economy.
