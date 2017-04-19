Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Zakharova doesn’t rule out possibility of contacts between FMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova doesn’t rule out the possibility of contacts between the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, reports Armenpress.

“There is a possibility of contacts at the Foreign Ministers level. However, there are no exact dates yet. If clarified, information will be provided”, Zakharova told reporters at a briefing. 



