Russian citizens will be able to buy Armenian-made products on-line

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. In the near future Russian consumers will be able to request Armenian products on-line which will be delivered within 3 days. “Spayka” company’s representative Karen Baghdasaryan told the reporters on April 19, introducing “Armzon” online trade platform designed by “Spayka” company. “Armzon is an e-trade platform, where any Armenian producer has the opportunity to sell his product in Major Russian cities. This means the Russian consumer requests the product through the website and we deliver the product from Armenia within 3 days to their homes”, “Armenpress” reports Baghdasaryan saying.

He added that any kind of production can be represented in the website – food, textile, art pieces and so on. There is minimal package prize in order the request is confirmed. The minimal package price is 50 thousand AMD. This includes also delivery”, Karen Baghdasaryan said.

According to him, the prices of the Armenian products available in “Armzon” will be nearly twice cheaper than the same products in Russian supermarkets.

Initially the service will be available only in Russia, but the project managers plan to expand it over the Eurasian Economic Union. Karen Baghdasaryan informed that the service will be available in Russia in a month and they will try to involve as many Armenian producers as possible in the project during that period.