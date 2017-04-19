63 million USD invested by state assistance – Deputy Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. 63 million USD have been invested during the first 4 months of 2017 in some of the 62 investment projects introduced by the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, creating 1807 new jobs, “Armenpress” reports Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Hovhannes Azizyan told the reporters on April 19.

He reminded that 62 investments projects with 471 million USD total cost were developed in the last 6 months by the assistance tools of the Ministry. Hovhannes Azizyan added that state assistance has been granted for the implementation of these projects, including tax holidays. “We can say that by April 2017 63 million USD have been invested creating 1807 new jobs as a result of the implementation of some of the mentioned 62 projects. By the implementation of the all 62 projects it is planned to create 6215 new jobs in 2017. These are investments projects which will be continuous. 37 of the projects will continue in 2018-2019”, the Deputy Minister said.