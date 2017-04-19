Armenian Premier, Serbian Ambassador discuss economic relations enhancement

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on April 19 newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia Dusan Spasojevic.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, wishing the Ambassador success in the responsible mission and stating that Armenia is interested in deepening cooperation with Serbia, the Premier hoped that by his activities the Ambassador will be able to contribute to the deepening of historically friendly relations.

The Head of the Executive particularly highlighted the activation of trade relations, expressing readiness to support the activities and initiatives of the Ambassador aimed at this goal.

The Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia thanked the Premier for the warm wishes, stressing that the historical ties of the two nations oblige to give new impetus to Armenian-Serbian cooperation. Dusan Spasojevic ensured that he will invest all his capacities during his tenure to deepen the inter-state relations.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas over enhancing economic relations on bilateral and multilateral formats. The Armenian Premier and Serbian Ambassador referred to the issues of visa liberalization, launching direct flights, activation of business ties, and partnership opportunities in other directions that have potentials to foster economic relations.