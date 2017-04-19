Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council denies Kemalist claim to revoke referendum results

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council has denied the claim of the Republican People's Party (CHP) to revoke the referendum results, “Armenpress” reports Turkish Haberler informs.

In response to the denial, CHP has announced that it plans to turn to the Supreme Court for revoking the referendum results, and if there is no success the CHP plans to apply to the European Court of Human Rights.

Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council has denied also the claims of the Motherland Party of Turkey and the pro-Kurdish Democratic People's Party.

Constitutional referendum in Turkey took place on April 16. 51.41% voted in favor of the constitutional changes transforming the country’s governance system into a presidential one.