Justice march to be held in Montevideo on 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide a Justice march will be held in the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo on April 21. It will kick off from the Freedom Square of Montevideo from where the participants will head to the building of Montevideo’s regional administrative body where an assembly will be held.

“Armenpress” reports the event is organized by “Armenian youth of Uruguay” organization.

A requiem will be delivered on April 23 at the Church of St. Nerses the Graceful of Montevideo dedicated to the memories of the victims of the Artsakh war.

Armenian clergymen in Uruguay will lay flowers on the tomb of Uruguay's national hero General Jose Artigas on April 24.

Events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide will take place on April 25 at the legislative body of the country as well.