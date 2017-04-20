Azerbaijani forces fire various caliber sniper rifles at Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic told Armenpress the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire over 40 times firing shots from various caliber small arms at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry’s statement says: “On April 19 and overnight April 20 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 40 times by firing more than 500 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. In the southern, eastern and northern directions of the line of contact the Azerbaijani forces fired also various caliber sniper rifles (77 shells).

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh are in full control of the situation in the frontline and continue conducting the reliable protection of the military posts”.