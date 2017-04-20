Culture Ministry always ready to assist Renaissance International Contest-Festival

GYUMRI, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Culture is always ready to assist the Renaissance International Contest-Festival.

Culture Minister Armen Amiryan told Armenpress that this year the assistance provided for the festival was much more than in the previous years, the Ministry increased the financial assistance by attaching importance to the great role and significance of the festival.

“I highly appreciate the Renaissance festival since for already the 9th times the festival was able and is able to put Gyumri in the hearts and souls of foreign participants, and each participant every year takes with him/her a part of Gyumri by becoming the cultural ambassador of Gyumri and Armenia. This year we have provided more assistance not only that the festival is being held in Gyumri, but also for the fact that it really presents a serious value in our cultural life”, the Minister said, assuring that the festival will receive a new impetus every year and will open new paths for young artists.

Thanks to the festival, the number of students of Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri Branch has increased year by year, which, according to the Minister, speaks about the success of the festival. “By revealing new names, the festival provides them a unique chance to present themselves, and they try to continue their studies in the institute”, Armen Amiryan said.

Armenuhi Mkhoyan