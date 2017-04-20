Changes will be fundamental & tangible for every Armenian citizen in the coming years, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. First of all it is necessary to strengthen the feeling of an owner in every citizen of Armenia, in order to strengthen patriotic education, President Sargsyan said during the Nation-Army-2017 conference.

“The best defender of a country is the man who realizes his share of responsibility for the Fatherland. Responsibility isn’t an abstract and sublime concept. Responsible is the man who at least has his own corner.

Even if he doesn’t, he is sure that he will earn that corner through honest work. This man will not only create, but will also expand this corner, he will make it his family home.

And in this environment he will bring up his children, who will be filled with this same feeling of ownership. I am strongly convinced, this is the best patriotic education.

No patriotic education is possible without men and women who have clung to their native land”, the President said.

He added that men and women who were filled by this kind of ownership feeling can educate children who are devoted to their Fatherland, their land and water.

“Such people don’t need patriotic calls or preaching. They directly feel the danger, they stand up to defend their country if needed. The reforms, which are being carried out in our country, are aimed for the strengthening and encouraging of this attitude”, he said.

The President emphasized that the upcoming couple of years will be decisive on this path. According to him, the changes are fundamental and will be significant and tangible for every citizen of Armenia.

The ‘Nation-Army’ conference kicked off in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, dedicated to the issues of military education.

The conference is organized by the defense ministry and the ministry of education and science.

Military and educational officials, public education and university executives, teachers, lecturers, representatives of NGOs and scientific centers are participating in the conference.

A contest program is planned within the framework of the conference and special prizes are set for the winners.

Meetings with Artsakh War veterans and soldiers who fought during the April War will be organized.

Discussions entitled “Opportunities and prospects of military education in Armenia”, “Nation-Army – security formula” will be held.

The movie ‘Life and Struggle” will be screened during the event.

An exhibition will be held from April 21 to April 23 in the Demirchyan Complex, where educational facilities will present their conditions, achievements and educational programs.

In a separate area, armaments and military equipment will be displayed, as well as production of Armenia’s military-industrial complex.