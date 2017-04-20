Criminal proceedings launched on SAS Group employee intimidation and bribery allegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Criminal proceedings were launched in the special investigative service of Armenia on materials which were prepared based on an article of the “Chorrord Ishkanutyun” newspaper.

Materials on the 13.04.2017 article of the newspaper, entitled “If you go to Paris, we’ll give you money, we’ll give money to voters too, if not we will fine you and we will treat you 5 times worse”, contain information that prior to the April 2 parliamentary election, an unknown man promised cash and other things to several individuals for voting in favor of an MP candidate, during a meeting with employees of the SAS Group LLC.

A criminal case has been initiated in the special investigative service.

An investigation is underway.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.

The SAS Group has been linked with MP Artak Sargsyan.