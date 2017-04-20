9 charged for assaulting on-duty Gyumri cops

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee completed the preliminary investigation of the June 24, 2016 assault on police officers in Gyumri.

Based on gathered evidence, 9 people have been charged.

According to initial information, at 22:30, June 24, 2016, Gyumri Police Department’s criminal proceeding unit’s head Petrosyan, deputy head Aghabekyan and inspector Danielyan, who was wearing his uniform, responded to a call from a restaurant-hotel complex.

On their way to the complex, the officers encountered two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Volkswagen Vento, outside a local store on the Ghars highway. The passengers were hanging out of the windows of the cars, screaming and shouting and verbally abusing, with the stereo systems playing very loud.

The officers pulled over the vehicles to maintain public order.

However, the passengers of the cars were heavily intoxicated, resisted the demands to calm down and attacked the police officers. The three officers were battered in the incident.

9 people have been charged for physically assaulting law enforcement officers.

The criminal case has been sent to the Prosecutor.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.