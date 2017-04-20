Aronian leads the table after 4th round - Grenke Chess Classic

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. In the 4th round of Grenke Chess Classic tournament taking place in Germany’s Karlsruhe and Baden-Baden Armenian grand master Levon Aronian won Matthias Blübaum, which was his second victory in a row, “Armenpress” was informed from the Olympic Committee of Armenia.

The fifth round of the GRENKE Chess Classic starts on Thursday 20 April.