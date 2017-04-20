Liturgy dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims to be delivered at Kaunas Cathedral

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. A liturgy dedicated to the memory of the Armenian genocide victims will be delivered at one of the major religious centers of the Baltic region at the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul on April 23 at 18:00 by the Archbishop of Kaunas ‎Lionginas Virbalas.

“Armenpress” reports Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchayn posted about this on his Facebook page, urging Armenian living in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to participate in the liturgy.

On the same day a photo exhibition of Armenian medieval churches will be opened in the area of the Cathedral of Kaunas and will remain there for about a month. The photos of the exhibition have been provided by “Armenpress” news agency.