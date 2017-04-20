Christian Bale assesses Turkish denialism of Armenian Genocide inacceptable

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac were the guests of “The morning” program aired on American CBS TV channel, during which they referred the Armenian Genocide-themed “The Promise” film.

Christian Bale assessed the policy of the Turkish leadership of denying the Armenian Genocide as inacceptable, emphasizing that it is due to pressures by Turkey that many are unaware of the Armenian Genocide, while many just prefer to keep silent. The actor mentioned that there are many people trying to present the truth over the Armenian Genocide for which Kirk Kirkorian invested so much money in the creation of this film. Unfortunately, he passed away before we presented the film”, “Armenpress” reports Bale saying.

Oscar Isaac highlighted the initiative of making a film on the Armenian Genocide and noted that the director attaches great importance to the presentation of similar stories.

He mentioned that in the film he plays the role of an Armenian boy who grew up in a village and leaves for Constantinople to study medicine, but encounters the bitter reality.