Sharmazanov says RPA-ARF coalition highly possible

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Republican party of Armenia and the Armenian revolutionary Federation continue the discussions over forming a coalition, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reports after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

“It’s rather possible that the Republican Party and Dashnaktsutyun (ARF) sign a coalition agreement and we will have two ruling parties in the parliament”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.

He added that these are preliminary discussions which are still underway. “We and our partners from Dashnaktsutyun are keen to continue the cooperation”, the RPA spokesperson concluded.