Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire, fire mortar at Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense told Armenpress the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 35 times firing shots from various caliber small arms at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued a statement which says: “On April 20 and overnight April 21 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 35 times by firing more than 400 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. In the eastern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani forces fired also 60 mm mortar (1 shell).

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani activeness and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks”.



