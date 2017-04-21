Armenia’s medal count in European Sambo Championship reaches 12

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The European Youth Sambo Championship continues in Prague.

At the first day of the championship, Armenia’s athletes captured one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The successful performances of Armenian athletes continued on the second day also.

Gaspar Hayrapetyan, Sergey Poghosyan, Ani Ter-Harutyunyan and Arthur Manukyan won bronze medals.

Karen Hovhannisyan and Anna Mkrtchyan won silver medals. Grigor Sahakyan was one of the strongest athletes in the heavyweight division.

Armenian athletes have already captured 12 medals, including 2 gold and three silver.