‘Islamic State’ claims responsibility for Champs-Elysees shooting

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who shot dead a policeman in Paris on April 20 has been identified from papers left in his car, but French officials are yet to release his name, BBC reported.

Local media say the 39-year-old lived in the city's suburbs, and had been seen as a potential Islamist radical.

The gunman also wounded two police officers before he was killed by security forces on the Champs-Elysees.

President François Hollande is to chair a security cabinet meeting, as France readies for Sunday's presidential poll.

So-called Islamic State (IS) said one of its "fighters" had carried out the attack.

A car pulled up alongside a police bus just before 21:00 (19:00 GMT) and a man got out, opening fire on the bus with an automatic weapon, Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.

After killing an officer, the man attempted to run away while shooting at other officers, two of whom he injured, the spokesman added.

The whole of the Champs-Elysees was evacuated.

The French presidential candidates expressed their solidarity with the police and the victim’s family.

Ms Le Pen, Mr Fillon and Mr Macron have announced they are cancelling campaign events scheduled for Friday, the last day of canvassing for votes.

Islamist threats were one of the main topics during the French presidential election campaign debates.

The first round of the election will be held on April 23.