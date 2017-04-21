Nine South American countries condemn Venezuela clashes

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Governments of 9 Latin American countries have condemned the recent clashes in Venezuela between police and protesters.

“The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay strictly condemn the violence in Venezuela, and are sorry that the international community’s urges were unheard, which said the protests should pass in a calm situation and without violence”, the foreign ministries of the countries said in a joint statement.

Three people died in the clashes, including a National Guard officer. More than 200 were injured.