Canada expands Syria sanctions

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Canada expanded its economic sanctions against Syria, including an additional 16 individuals and 5 companies in the list, which are linked with the Syrian government, the Canadian government said on its website.

“The situation in Syria is a dangerous violation of overall peace and security, which has led and can lead to serious international crisis”, the statement said.

Prior to this, the Canadian government expanded its sanctions for Syria on April 13, when it sanctioned 26 people who are affiliated with Bashar Assad.