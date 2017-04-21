Armenian cross-stone inaugurated in Cordoba, Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Khachkar (cross-stone) was inaugurated in a square of Cordoba, Argentina, Prensa Armenia reported.

The Khachkar, donated by young Argentine-Armenian Cristian Merdinian, was inaugurated with the presence of Vice GovernorMartin Llaryora, the Mayor Ramon Mestre, Ambassador of Armenia in Argentina Esther Mkrtumyan, Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church for Argentina and Chile, Archbishop of the Catholic Church Carlos Nañez andEduardo Tutuchian, President of the Armenian Community of Cordoba.

Cordoba is the second largest city of Argentina with a population of over 4,000,000 inhabitants and has a very important Armenian community of over 5,000 people.