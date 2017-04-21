Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

California Armenian students pay homage to Genocide victims at Montebello memorial


YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. More than 700 Armenian students from Southern California paid homage at the Armenian Genocide memorial in Montebello on April 20.

The students laid flowers, demanding justice in the Armenian Genocide issue.

Students of the Mesropian elementary and high school joined in the event, marching to the memorial from the school’s campus.



