Recognition of Armenian Genocide a step to prevent crimes against humanity

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The process of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide actively continues, Arpi Vartanian – Armenian Assembly of America Regional Director, said at a meeting with reporters, adding that many people were afraid that after the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide there will be less activeness, however, that didn’t happen, reports Armenpress.

“Today we witness the great reaction over the Armenian Genocide themed movie ‘The Promise’. Not only Armenians, but also many foreigners wait for this film. A serious advertisement campaign was held, the interviews of prominent figures were released receiving great reaction in social networks. The works must continue so that broader circles of the society will be informed about the Armenian cause”, she said.

Today more than 20 countries of the world have recognized the Armenian Genocide. The number of US states that recognized the Genocide reaches 45. Arpi Vartanian said this work is underway.

“The work of the previous years showed that the issue of the Armenian Genocide became important for the humanity. It is an agenda issue in the US, all people know about it and demand the country to recognize the Armenian Genocide. We all have to find new ways to make many people informed about this issue. People must understand that the Armenian Genocide is not an issue of politics. It is necessary to understand that no matter how difficult it will be, the Genocide must be recognized. It is a universal issue, a step to prevent the crimes against humanity. This issue must always be in our agenda, history must not be forgotten”, Arpi Vartanian said.

As for whether the ongoing efforts are sufficient enough, she said they are never enough, there is always a work to do.

“I want to state that the Armenian Embassy in the US is actively working. We always hold joint discussions, try to understand with which methods we can move forward. We are working with independent Congressmen so that the number of people engaged in Armenian issues will be many”, she said.