Events on 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide to be held in Czech Republic and Slovakia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. A series of events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held in the Czech Republic, Tigran Seyranyan – Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Czech Republic and Slovakia, told Armenpress.

“On April 20 the Armenian youth of the Czech Republic held a silent protest outside the Czech parliament. Traditionally, events are being held in the cities of Jihlava (April 22), Brno (April 23) and Prague (April 24).

The Ambassador said in Prague, commemorative events will be held near the Armenian cross-stone located in the city center, which will be followed by a march and so on.

It is expected the Czech MPs, civil society representatives will attend the ceremonies.

“Later by the initiative of the Czech friends, 1-2 scientific conferences are scheduled. In the early morning of April 24 we plan to hold a ceremony in the capital of Slovakia with the participation of high-ranking officials”, Ambassador Seyranyan said.