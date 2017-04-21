Serzh Sargsyan establishes State Commission for organizing events on 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and ‘Heroic Battles of May’

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 21 signed a decree on creating State Commission on organization of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the ‘Heroic Battles of May’, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of the Commission.

The Commission was tasked to develop and submit the program of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the ‘Heroic Battles of May’ for the President’s approval within two months.