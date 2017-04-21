Two families of fallen soldiers receive compensation from military insurance fund

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Two families of fallen soldiers have already received compensation from the Compensation Fund for Families of Fallen or Disabled Servicemen.

“In addition to the lump sum, they are also receiving their monthly compensation. I think two or three more will begin receiving next week”, the defense minister said.

He specified that the law clearly defines what compensation is given to the families for each case.

“There are numerous circumstances which can be specified only after the completion of the judicial case. You know criminal cases are launched on various articles regarding each incident. The defense ministry cannot decide whether the case is insured until the investigation is over. Meaning legal grounds should exist”, he said.