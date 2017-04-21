Armenian community of US continues work with Trump administration

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of the United States continues work with President Trump’s administration regarding Armenian issues, Arpi Vardanian, regional director of the Armenian Assembly of America told reporters.

“Work is done with the Trump administration, letters are sent to the President. Dialogue and exchange of ideas exists with the President’s administration. In addition, meetings are held with Congressmen. Today it is difficult to say what the President is thinking, because we never know what he will say. I have to say there are Armenians who personally know President Trump, we are trying to use all possible means”, Vardanian said.