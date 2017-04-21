UN Corner opened in Armenia’s Masis town

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Today the launch of a "United Nations (UN) Corner" took place in the Masis Youth (MY) Center in the town of Masis, Ararat province of Armenia organized jointly by the UN Information Office in Yerevan and the Masis Development Foundation, the UN Office in Armenia told Armenpress.

The launch of this UN Corner, which is the 17th of its kind, is aimed at providing the Youth Center visitors and interested parties with access to the UN publications and other promotional and visual materials. Thus, this could help them to get acquainted with the United Nations values and objectives, its worldwide mandate and policies and its all-inclusive areas of action with diverse themes. The overall result of this can be the empowerment of youth and their involvement and action towards the achievement of the UN global agenda.

Armineh Haladjian, head of the UN Information Office in Yerevan, stressed the importance of UN corner opening in Masis: “Within our cooperation with new partners especially outside Yerevan, and having the main goal of reaching out to our main target group -- the YOUTH, UN Information Office in Yerevan on behalf of UN Armenia is launching this UN Corner in Masis Youth Center. I am pleased to inform the audience here today that this Corner can be a good start to bring the members and visitors of this facility closer to the United Nations even being not physically in the UN House. We look forward to further cooperation and bilateral visits in the near future”.

In his welcoming speech, Executive Director of the Masis Development Foundation Stepan Hovhannisyan, congratulated the residents of the town on this landmark event and stated: “We highly appreciate the cooperation with the United Nations. The UN Corner, opened today, will help the youth of Masis learn more about the work of the United Nations both in Armenia and around the world. Joint educational and enlightenment projects will help the children from the Youth Center learn more about the principles of the UN work. In the activities of Masis Development Foundation and the Youth Center, we also adhere to similar values, and strive to develop in the youth an active, not indifferent attitude to the development of civil society, human rights, preservation of the environment. We hope that together we will contribute to the development and prosperity of Masis and Armenia”.

Presentation of MY Center members, screening of the "See You" animation film about the UN activities in Armenia, interactive discussion with participation of UN Development Programme and UN Population Fund staff members, followed the official part of the "UN Corner” opening. A cultural program organized by Masis youth closed the event.