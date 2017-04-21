Armenian Genocide to be commemorated in Barcelona

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Commemorative event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held in Barcelona,Spain, reports Armenpress.

The event will take place on April 23, from 13:00 to 15:00.

The event participants will lay flowers at the Armenian cross-stone erected in Barcelona, as well as will organize a candlelight vigil in memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.