President Sargsyan hosts former President of Austria Heinz Fischer

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 21 held a meeting with former President of Austria Heinz Fischer, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides attached importance to the fact that the agreements reached at the high level are being successfully implemented.

Serzh Sargsyan and Heinz Fischer considered their meeting as symbolic since it is taking place in the year which marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and noted with satisfaction that through the years the Armenian-Austrian bilateral relations have been dynamically developed in various spheres.

At the meeting they also discussed the priorities of the Austrian Chairmanship at the OSCE.