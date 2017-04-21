Administrative liability imposed on 22 police officers regarding July 2016 events

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. As result of internal investigation of law enforcement agencies on the July 19, 29, 30 2016 events in Khorenatsi Street and Sari Tagh, 22 police officers were subjected to administrative liability at the order of the police chief of Armenia, the police said in a report on the events.

“9 police officers were warned, 4 were strictly warned, 4 were demoted and 5 were suspended”, the report said.

The administrative liabilities were imposed for improper implementation of enforcing duties, improper deployment of forces for maintaining public order, not taking appropriate actions under given circumstances, not taking sufficient actions for preventing violence towards reporters by plain clothed individuals and others.