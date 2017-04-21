ECHR rules ‘Grigoryan & Galstyan vs Armenia’ eminent domain lawsuit “clearly unfounded and unacceptable”

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights released its judgment regarding the “Grigoryan and Galstyan vs. Armenia” lawsuit.

The applicants insisted that their rights under the European Convention’s paragraph 1 article 6 and article 1 of protocol 1 were violated in the process of taking their property (eminent domain) for the public’s and state’s needs under the 2002 government decision N 1151 on alienating property.

Based on the Armenian government’s decision, the European Court ruled the lawsuit to be unacceptable for the mentioned articles, as for the other parts it ruled it as clearly unfounded.

The ECHR released the judgment on April 20, 2017.