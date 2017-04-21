Critically wounded Artsakh soldier transported to Yerevan
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 19 year old Artsakh serviceman Tatul Harutyunyan, who was wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire on April 17, has been transported to the Central Military Hospital of Armenia from Stepanakert, the defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.
The ministry said the serviceman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Necessary surgical intervention was carried out, and currently the soldier is in a critical condition.
The 19 year old soldier is under supervision of doctors.
